PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg got back on track as the season rolled along in 2021. Now, the Stateliners will host their North 2 Group 5 playoff opener on Friday night.
Winners in five of their last six games, the Stateliners are feeling good about themselves heading into the postseason.
Defense wins championships, and the defense has been stout down the stretch. In five of those wins, four of them came by way of shutout. The Stateliners will be looking to keep this level of play up in the playoffs.
Coming in as the three seed, Phillipsburg will host Union City in the opening round.