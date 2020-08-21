PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding the status of the fall sports season in New Jersey, the Phillipsburg football team has continued to stay focused and prepare for a potential season. That work will continue after the NJSIAA and governor gave the approval for football to be played this fall.
Playoffs will be limited in New Jersey this season due to precautions taken.
The Phillipsburg coaching staff is proud of how their players have handled the outside noise and the entire situation.
Footabll is slated to begin in New Jersey on Oct. 2.