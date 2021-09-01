PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg will have a different look in the backfield this season, losing both their quarterback and running back to graduation.
Head coach Frank Duffy has has several players catch his eye during the practices leading up to the season. One being junior running back Xavier Moore, that replaces one of the weapons offensively.
The Stateliners coach is "pleased" with where the team stands ahead of their season opener in Piscataway.
With season quickly approaching one goal remains constant aside from getting better each day, beat Easton.