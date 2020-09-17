PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg High School was granted a waiver by the NJSIAA to play athletic contests against Easton this fall, according to Brad Wilson of LehighValleyLive. This waiver will allow the two rivals to face off in all sports, including the annual Thanksgiving Day football game.
As part of their COVID-19 restrictions, the NJSIAA prohibited any contests against out-of-state opponents, unless a waiver was granted. According to Wilson's report, NJSIAA officials allowed the Easton-Phillipsburg games due to the tradition and the proximity of the schools to each other.
Part of the exemption is that the games between both schools in all sports is to be the final one of their seasons to limit any spread of coronavirus.