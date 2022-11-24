EASTON, Pa. - Phillipsburg would break the streak in the 115th meeting of the rivalry cruising past Easton, 35-14. The Stateliners earn their first win in the rivalry since 2014.
Wasting no time, the Stateliner opened a 14-0 lead through the first quarter. Controlling most of the game early on, the Red Rovers would strike back to cut the deficit in half by halftime.
The Stateliners would kick it into another gear in the third quarter, Jett Genovese would find Caleb Rivera for a 40-yard score to double the Stateliner lead again.
From there the Stateliners rolled to the win at Fisher Stadium.