ANNANDALE, N.J. - It took the Stateliners a bit to get going, but once they did they steamrolled to a 54-7 victory over North Hunterdon on Thursday night at Singley Field.
With the game tied 7-7 midway through the second quarter, Phillipsburg scored three times over the final seven minutes to take command. Two of the scores came on long passes from quarterback Jett Genovese to Kevin Burgess.
The visitors put the game out of reach on a pair of rushing touchdowns by Jah’Quil Dooley in the third quarter to improve to 3-0.
The Lions fall to 0-4.