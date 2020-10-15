PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - The Stateliners will have to wait one more day for their home opener due to scheduling changes. Phillipsburg will now host Hillsborough on Saturday rather than Friday night.
P'burg is off to a 2-0 start thanks to big road wins to open the season. If last season's contest is any indication of what's to come, the Stateliners could improve on that mark.
Head coach Frank Duffy spoke on the win last year, and emphasized that each season is different. He knows the challenge that will be presented to his squad this year by that Hillsborough team.