EASTON, Pa. - Phillipsburg won eight of 13 bouts to post a 33-23 win over rival Easton on Saturday at the 25th Street Gymnasium.
It was the fourth straight win in the annual event for the Stateliners and the seventh win in the last nine meetings.
Luke Geleta, who recorded a second period fall for Phillipsburg at 139 was named the recipient of the Brad Weaver Award as the Outstanding Wrestler.
Phillipsburg 33, Easton 23
172 - Hunter Cleaver (P) d. Jayden Hazzard, 13-11
189 - Connor Hille (P) d. Aidan Hutchison, 5-4
215 - Caleb Rivera (P) d. Tyler Cocciolillo, 12-5
285 - John Wargo (P) p. Anthony Embardino, 1:16
107 - Nick Salamone (E) md. Massimo Gonzalez, 10-0
114 - Dawson McWilliams (P) d. Brendan Bowman, 8-2
121 - Chris Kelly (E) md. Gavin Geleta, 17-3
127 - Ben Fanelli (E) p. Kyle Beenders, 3:46
133 - Gavin Hawk (P) p. Jaron Trimmer, 3:09
139 - Luke Geleta (P) p. Oliver Fairchild, 3:50
145 - John Roth (P) d. Quentin Hammerstone, 8-6 s.v.
152 - James Geiger (E) p. Patrick Day, :33
160 - Nolan Krazer (E) d. Liam Packer, 4-3