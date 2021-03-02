PHILADELPHIA - The City of Philadelphia announced easing of their gathering restrictions on Tuesday, to match Pennsylvania's latest guidance, which will allow fans to return to the city's major venues.
The Wells Fargo Center, the home of the Philadelphia 76ers and the Philadelphia Flyers, is now planning to host approximately 3,100 fans for games. Fan attendance is set to start on Sunday at the arena.
The new guidance will also allow the Philadelphia Phillies to welcome roughly 8,800 fans to Citizens Bank Park, according to the MLB team. Opening Day is set for April 1 for the club.
The return of fans to the venues will also bring part-time employees back to the facilities as well.