PHILADELPHIA - City of Philadelphia officials released new gathering restrictions on Monday in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases, which will keep fans from watching Philadelphia Eagles games at Lincoln Financial Field indefinitely. The NFL team made the announcement in a tweet on Monday afternoon.
The NFC East leader started the 2020 season without any fans in their home stands due to restrictions, but then in October team and city officials developed a plan that allowed up to a 7,500-person attendance at games in South Philly.
Lincoln Financial Field holds over 69,000 spectators.
The Eagles' next home game is set for Nov. 30 against the Seattle Seahawks.