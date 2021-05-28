PHILADELPHIA - The home venues of the Philadelphia professional sports franchises are set to return to full capacity next week. The City of Philadelphia announced on Friday that all businesses can return to full capacity starting on June 2.
Citizens Bank Park, the home of the Philadelphia Phillies, announced a return to 100% capacity starting on June 4. The Wells Fargo Center, the home of the Philadelphia Sixers and the Flyers, announced the 76ers can have a maximum capacity crowd when they return for a home game next, which could be if the current series reaches a fifth game.