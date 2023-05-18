On Wednesday night, Phoenixville knocked off Methacton in 13 innings, 5-2 to capture the PAC baseball title. The Phantoms scored three runs in the 13th, two by coming across on a wild pitch.
Most of the night the Phantoms were held scoreless, not getting on the board until the seventh inning. After tying things up a two, they would breakthrough again in the 13th. Hudson Narke and Sam Marsh the two runners getting across the plate on a wild pitch.
It's the ninth PAC title for the Phantoms program.