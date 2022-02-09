ROYERSFORD, Pa. - The PAC tournament getting underway on Wednesday night, Phoenixville and Norristown picking up quarterfinal wins.
The Ghosts held off Perkiomen Valley, 53-44 to punch their ticket to the semi-final round.
This was a close game heading into the fourth quarter, the Vikings tying the game up at 40, but the Ghosts would grab the lead after that and never look back.
Phoenixville will take on the second seed, Pope John Paul II on Friday.
In the other quarterfinal, Norristown handled Upper Merion, 62-40 to advance to the semis.
Myron Kilrew would drain four, three-point shots for Norristown leading to a game-high 21 points. One of those three's breaking a 23-23 tie in the second quarter. They would continue to pull away the rest of the game.
Methacton, the top seed, awaits Norristown in the semifinals.