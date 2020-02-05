ROYERSFORD, Pa. - Phoenixville and Spring Ford are moving on in the PAC6 boys basketball tournament after wins on Wednesday night. 
 
Phoenixville came back and took a late lead in the final minute of the fourth for the 45-41 win. Boyertown led for most of the game before the Phantoms came back late in the fourth. 
 
The Spring Ford Rams picked up a narrow two-point victory over Upper Merion, 48-46. A late jam by Tre Medearis, who had a team high 24 points, helped to seal the win for the Rams. 
 
Phoenixville plays Methacton on Friday night and Spring Ford will take on Pope John Paul II in the semi final games. 