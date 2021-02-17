The PIAA Wrestling Tournament timeline has been announced a week after the District XI and Eastern Regional sites and dates we set.
The team wrestling scheduled has been set to begin on March 22nd, the first round to take place at host sites. Quarterfinals will also take place at host sites and will be held two days later.
Cumberland Valley High School will be the host site for the Semifinals and Finals of the team tournament on March 27th.
For the individual tournament the Giant Center will remain the host for those PIAA championships. There is currently a limit of 500 people to attend events at the Giant Center, although it is unlikely any fans will be allowed to attend the tournament.