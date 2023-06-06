PIAA Logo

The PIAA baseball and softball tournaments continue later this week, action resuming on Thursday afternoon. Several local teams advancing past the opening round on Monday.

Palisades softball and Saucon Valley baseball the first two teams in each tournament hit the field on Thursday. 

PIAA Schedule

Baseball

Liberty vs. North Penn - 4:00 PM at Boyertown 

Saucon Valley vs. Hughesville - 3:30 PM at Pine Grove 

Kutztown vs. So. Williamsport - 6:00 PM at Pine Grove 

Softball

Nazareth vs. Chambersburg - 2:30 PM at Twin Valley 

Northwestern vs. Archbishop Ryan - 4:00 PM at Spring-Ford 

Palisades vs. North Penn-Liberty - 2:00 PM at Central Columbia 