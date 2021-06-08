PIAA officials released the game details for the quarterfinal contests in the PIAA baseball and softball playoffs. Several local teams won their first round games and remain in the hunt for a state title.
Below is a list of the quarterfinal games, start times, and locations:
Baseball:
Neshaminy vs. North Penn - Noon at Methacton
Emmaus vs. La Salle - 1:00 at Boyertown
Schuylkill Haven vs. Camp Hill - 2:00 at Pine Grove
Oley Valley vs. Scranton Prep - 2:30 at DeSales
So. Lehigh vs. Bethel Park - 3:30 at Big Spring
Spring-Ford vs. Hempfield Area - 4:00 at Bald Eagle
Softball:
Spring-Ford vs. Haverford - 11:00 at Boyertown
Quakertown vs. Pennsbury - Noon at Spring-Ford
Brandywine Hts. vs. Line Mountain - 1:00 at Lebanon Valley
Bethlehem Catholic vs. Villa Joseph Marie - 2:00 at Spring-Ford
Hamburg vs. Tunkhannock - 2:00 at Pates Park
North Penn vs. Penn Manor - 2:00 at Boyertown
North Schuylkill vs. Mid Valley - 2:00 at Marywood
Exeter vs. Armstrong - 3:00 at Bedford
Neshaminy vs. Canon-McMillan - 3:30 at Big Spring