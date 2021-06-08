PIAA Logo

PIAA officials released the game details for the quarterfinal contests in the PIAA baseball and softball playoffs. Several local teams won their first round games and remain in the hunt for a state title.

Below is a list of the quarterfinal games, start times, and locations:

Baseball:

Neshaminy vs. North Penn - Noon at Methacton

Emmaus vs. La Salle - 1:00 at Boyertown

Schuylkill Haven vs. Camp Hill - 2:00 at Pine Grove

Oley Valley vs. Scranton Prep - 2:30 at DeSales

So. Lehigh vs. Bethel Park - 3:30 at Big Spring

Spring-Ford vs. Hempfield Area - 4:00 at Bald Eagle

Softball:

Spring-Ford vs. Haverford - 11:00 at Boyertown

Quakertown vs. Pennsbury - Noon at Spring-Ford

Brandywine Hts. vs. Line Mountain - 1:00 at Lebanon Valley

Bethlehem Catholic vs. Villa Joseph Marie - 2:00 at Spring-Ford

Hamburg vs. Tunkhannock - 2:00 at Pates Park

North Penn vs. Penn Manor - 2:00 at Boyertown

North Schuylkill vs. Mid Valley - 2:00 at Marywood

Exeter vs. Armstrong - 3:00 at Bedford

Neshaminy vs. Canon-McMillan - 3:30 at Big Spring