Several area teams vying for a spot in the PIAA quarterfinals will have to wait an extra day before hitting the court. Due to the inclement weather in the region on Saturday, the PIAA has postponed some of the second round games.
In the boys 6A tournament, Reading and Archbishop Wood will be played Sunday afternoon at Easton Area Middle School. Tip-off set for 1PM. Also in 6A, Northampton and Warwick set for a 1PM tip at Spring-Ford on Sunday.
The boys 3A tournament, Executive Education and Holy Redeemer have been moved to 2PM on Sunday at Lehighton Elementary Center.
In the girls tournament, 4A field, Central Catholic and Lansdale Catholic will tip-off at 1:30PM at Spring-Ford. Elsewhere, Jim Thorpe and Lake Lehman to be played at Berwick will start at 3PM.
The 5A tournament, Bangor and Gettysburg also pushed back to Sunday afternoon, a 3PM tip at Schuylkill Valley.