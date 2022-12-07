Change is coming to the PIAA starting at the beginning of the 2023 Fall athletic seasons. The board of directors approved of an NIL deal for high school athletes, making Pennsylvania the 21st state to do so.
The PIAA board of directors passed this measure by a 25-4 vote on Wednesday. This NIL wave began with the NCAA back during the 2021 season.
NIL stands for Name, Image and Likeness, at the high school level they are not allowed to use school names or logos. Principals of the schools must be notified within 72 hours of a contact agreement.
Aside from the principal being notified, no school official or coach is allowed to assist in the student-athlete getting an NIL deal.
More restrictions that coincide with the NIL agreement are prohibitions on deals with:
- Pharmaceutical companies
- Weapons, firearms, ammunition and other dangerous substances
- Tobacco or electric smoking products
- Anything related to gambling, including the lottery
- Adult entertainment products
While the changes go into effect immediately, the PIAA has plans to hire a company to help navigate everyone through the NIL policy. The expected timeline for this is by July of next year, allowing students beginning with the 2023-24 academic-athletic school year to start earning NIL money.