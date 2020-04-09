The PIAA officially canceled the remaining winter sports championships and the entire 2020 spring sports season, officials announced on Thursday. The decision from the PIAA's Board of Directors came after Governor Wolf announced on Thursday morning that schools would remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Today’s decision by the PIAA Board of Directors was difficult for everyone. Their thoughts remain on the thousands of student-athletes, coaches, officials and family members affected by this decision,” said PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert A. Lombardi in a news release from the PIAA. “However, the Board’s position reflects a steadfast priority of keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the Governor, the Department of Health and the Department of Education.”
The PIAA originally suspended the remaining winter sports championships and the spring sports season as the COVID-19 outbreak began to spread across the Commonwealth and the U.S. It had hoped to complete the remaining swimming and basketball competitions as well as shortened spring sports season.
In addition to the PIAA, 17 other state high school sports associations have already canceled their 2020 spring sports seasons.
As of now, the Board of Directors still hope to have summer activities begin on July 1, but they acknowledge in the news release that it is too early to officially make any decision.