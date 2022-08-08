WYOMISSING, Pa. - It is a major year for Berks County High School football as they join the Lancaster-Lebanon League.
Wyomissing, who have lost in the state final in each of the past two seasons, will host Kennard-Dale to open the season and play two other non-league contests before diving in to a seven-game league slate.
"We want to kind of take the next step," said senior Drew Eisenhower. "We want to get back there but this time we want to take the next step and get that win."
This year's team has size led by tackle Jven Williams, a Penn State commit. Ben Zechman returns at quarterback and do-it-all back Drew Eisenhower will be featured on both sides of the ball.
Wyomissing will scrimmage North Penn in preparation for the opener on August 27.