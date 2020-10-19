YORK, Pa. - The 2020 PIAA golf championships began on Monday at Heritage Hills with the 2A tournament.
At the 2A boys' level, Brandywine Heights' Illijah Ruppert finished in a tie for third place. Gunnar Wescheider tied for 10th.
Additionally, Ben Ortwein from Notre Dame G.P. finished T-23rd. Nathan Myers from Central Catholic and Joe Smith from Moravian Academy both finished T-32nd.
In the 3A girls' competition, Moravian Academy's Grace Sanborn finished in the top 10. Also, Kutztown's Emilee Barkley finished 19th.