PIAA officials scrambled to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday afternoon. The meeting was called after Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf made a surprise announcement on Thursday that his administration recommends that no youth or scholastic sports take place until 2021.
Before this announcement, PIAA officials announced they would go forward as planned with the fall sports season and leave it up to each league and school district to make their own decisions. The EPC announced a tiered delayed start and the Colonial League voted to keep the schedules as they are, but allow schools to make their own plans.
Those adjustments may no matter based on what the PIAA ultimately decides. Following Thursday's meeting, the PIAA announced that officials will meet on Friday and will release further details at that time.