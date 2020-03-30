Despite Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's announcement on Monday for an indefinite closure of schools statewide, the PIAA has not yet made a decision on the status of spring sports this year or the possible resumption of the winter sports championships.
Shortly following Governor Wolf's announcement during his daily press conference regarding updates about the state's status in the coronavirus outbreak, the PIAA released a statement noting that the PIAA's Board of Directors held a conference call on Monday to discuss several items. Despite the gathering "no action" was taken on the suspension of all athletic activities, according to the release from league officials.
The meeting's agenda focused on other administrative items for the Board of Directors such as adopting or altering policies and rules.
A recap of the meeting will be released, according to the statement, "in the very near future."
As the COVID-19 outbreak spread, the final few rounds of the PIAA basketball and swimming championships as well as the entire spring sports season was put on hold.