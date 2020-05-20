The PIAA board of directors met today to discuss the next steps following offseason practices and fall sports with parts of the start slowly beginning to reopen.
The following the directors meeting there was some optimism that with the state beginning to reopen, teams will be allowed to get together for offseason practices.
Counties that are not as far ahead in the reopening phase as others may get a special exemption to the rules and be allowed to practice as well. All of this would still need to be finalized and approved by Governor Wolf.