The 2021 PIAA individual golf championships began at Heritage Hills on Monday. The AA boys and girls competitions took place.
Among the notable local finishers were Josh Suto of Palmerton who finished in a tie for second place at 3-over par. Additionally, Evan Eichenlaub of Moravian Academy and Tyler Hager of Palmerton finished in a tie for sixth place at five-over par. Notre Dame Green Pond's Ben Ortwein finished +9, good enough for a tie for 20th place.
There were not any local players in the AA girls' field.
The 3A competitions are set for Tuesday.