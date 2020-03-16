The PIAA released a statement on Monday stating that all organized team activities, including informal practices or training sessions organized by players are not permitted during this 10-day closure of Pennsylvania school districts. The governing body noted in the statement that they "have been informed" about some teams organizing such practices or training sessions.
"It’s our position this is contrary to the intent of the Governor’s order and these activities are not permitted," the statement noted.
The four-paragraph statement concluded by noting that PIAA officials are working with state government agencies to provide and receive updated information as the coronavirus pandemic continues. It did not note any updates to the resumption of winter championships or the spring sports season, but did leave open the possibility of both still happening.