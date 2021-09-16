With the COVID-19 pandemic still having its effects felt in the sports world, the PIAA met to discuss the issue of teams using it as a way to avoid select opponents.
The board met on Tuesday night to vote on a regular season cancellations being automatically forfeited. This ruling did not pass this policy but issued guidelines to the 12 districts.
Each team that cannot play due to COVID-19 reasons, has to give their District proof that they tried to prevent the outbreak, and that it's unavoidable to not participate. If they fail to do so, the game will be forfeited.