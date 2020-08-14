PIAA officials met with members of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's staff on Friday afternoon regarding his administration's no sports recommendation until 2021. The PIAA hopes to hold a fall sports season and wanted further dialogue on the recommendation.
According to a statement from the PIAA, during the meeting Wolf's representatives noted that the decision to play sports is up to each local school district.
"We will continue to be advocates for athletic activities that promote the health, and safety, social, emotional, and mental well-being of student-athletes," PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi said in a statement. "
PIAA officials also noted in Friday's statement that there are concerns that Wolf's recommendation are not based on statewide data and are being perceived as a mandate by the school districts.
The PIAA Board of Directors is set to meet on August 21 to continue discussions on the fall sports season.