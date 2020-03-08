LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - The first round of the PIAA tournament for boys and girls basketball wrapped up on Saturday night. Several area teams finding success on the court and are moving on.
Second round action will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday night of the upcoming week.
See below to view the schedule for those area teams that have made it through.
6A BBB
Wednesday
Freedom v. Reading 7:30pm @ Martz Hall
Wilson WL v. Lower Merion 7:30pm @ Reading
5A BBB
Tuesday
Muhlenberg v. Shippensburg 7:30pm @ Milton Hershey
WC East v. Pottsville 7:30pm @ Reading
4A BBB
Tuesday
Central Catholic v. Pope John Paul II 6pm @ Governor Mifflin
Tamaqua v. Susquehanna 7:30pm @ Governor Mifflin
3A BBB
Wednesday
Panther Valley v. School of the Future 7:30pm @ Reading
2A BBB
Wednesday
Executive Ed v. Constitution 6pm @ Pottsgrove
6A GBB
Tuesday
Freedom v. CB West 7pm @ Pottsgrove
Nazareth v. Altoona 7pm @ CD East
5A GBB
Wednesday
Twin Valley v. Archbishop Wood 7:30 @ Pottsgrove
4A GBB
Wednesday
Bethlehem Catholic v. Gwynedd Mercy 6pm @ Reading
Central Catholic v. Scranton Prep 7:30pm @ Hazleton