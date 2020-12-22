As the pause on high school sports continues due to the mandated shutdown from Pennsylvania officials in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, PIAA leaders met on Tuesday to discuss practice mandates among other winter sports details.
During the meeting PIAA officials voted to reduce the minimum number of practices for winter sports from 15 to 10 practices. The move will allow schools to play games again sooner after athletic activities are allowed to resume.
All winter sports will need at least 4 practices once they restart, before games can resume.
The team wrestling championships were also postponed by PIAA officials on Tuesday. The decision was made to allow for more scheduling flexibility during the regular season.