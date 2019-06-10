Sports

PIAA postpones baseball, softball semifinals

Games moved to Tuesday

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 06:25 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 06:25 PM EDT

Monday's wet weather forced the postponement of the PIAA baseball and softball semifinals that were set for Monday across the state. The games are now set for Tuesday.

In the 4A baseball tournament, Hamburg faces Selinsgrove at 4 p.m. at Central Columbia High School. At the 3A level, Notre Dame G.P. takes on Lake Lehman in a baseball semifinal at Pottsville Area High School. First pitch for that contest is set for 4:30 p.m.

In PIAA softball, Brandywine Heights softball will face Susquenita at 4 p.m. at Lebanon Valley College

Click here to view the updated brackets.

