The PIAA announced on Thursday the postponement of the boys' and girls' basketball tournaments as well as the the 2A boys' and girls' swimming and diving championships for at least two weeks. PIAA officials will re-evaluate the tournaments in two weeks.
"'The Board of Directors’ are committed to promoting an environment of healthy athletic competition that is consistent with current health department and the Center for the Disease Control guidelines," PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi said in a statement.
The statement from the PIAA also noted that adjustments to the tournaments, such as limiting spectators, are likely to follow when play resumes.
The PIAA 3A swimming and diving championships were cut short on Thursday.