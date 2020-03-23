The PIAA announced on Monday the further postponement of the spring sports season for two more weeks and that the possible resumption of the remaining winter sports championships is still on hold. The decision came via a statement which was released shortly after Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that the statewide school shutdown would be extended until April 6.
Additionally, Wolf also enacted "stay at home" directives for several counties, the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, which also led to the decision by the PIAA. Those directives also will last two weeks.
According to the statement, there is no timetable as of right now for the re-start of the spring sports season.
"As we navigate through this difficult time we need to remember the lessons that interscholastic athletics has taught us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, respect and perseverance," the statement noted. "We will provide more information as it becomes available to us."
The 2019-20 state basketball tournaments were halted as well as part of the swimming championships when the suspension of play began.