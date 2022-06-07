PIAA Logo

Thursday is a big day on the baseball diamond and softball field, PIAA quarterfinals taking place across the Keystone state.

Four baseball teams and two softball teams from the Lehigh Valley still competing late into the season. 

Baseball:

6A

Emmaus v. Hazleton @ Pine Grove - 6:30PM

Liberty v. La Salle @ Boyertown - 7:00PM

4A 

Saucon Valley v. Holy Ghost @ Villanova - 4:00PM

Softball:

4A

Southern Lehigh v. Penn-Trafford @ Chambersburg - 3:30PM

Bethlehem Catholic v. Villa Joseph Marie @ Spring-Ford - 1:00PM

3A 

Palmerton v. Susquenita @ Pine Grove - 7:00PM

Out in Berks county, three softball programs are still alive in the hunt for a PIAA title.  

5A

Exeter v. Oxford @ Twin Valley - 1:00PM

4A

Hamburg v. Clearfield @ Central Columbia - 6PM

3A

Kutztown v. Lewisburg @ Pine Grove - 5PM