Thursday is a big day on the baseball diamond and softball field, PIAA quarterfinals taking place across the Keystone state.
Four baseball teams and two softball teams from the Lehigh Valley still competing late into the season.
Baseball:
6A
Emmaus v. Hazleton @ Pine Grove - 6:30PM
Liberty v. La Salle @ Boyertown - 7:00PM
4A
Saucon Valley v. Holy Ghost @ Villanova - 4:00PM
Softball:
4A
Southern Lehigh v. Penn-Trafford @ Chambersburg - 3:30PM
Bethlehem Catholic v. Villa Joseph Marie @ Spring-Ford - 1:00PM
3A
Palmerton v. Susquenita @ Pine Grove - 7:00PM
Out in Berks county, three softball programs are still alive in the hunt for a PIAA title.
5A
Exeter v. Oxford @ Twin Valley - 1:00PM
4A
Hamburg v. Clearfield @ Central Columbia - 6PM
3A
Kutztown v. Lewisburg @ Pine Grove - 5PM