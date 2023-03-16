The second round of the PIAA basketball tournaments has wrapped up, and the times and sites of the quarterfinals have been announced. Several local teams are still alive in their respective brackets, three wins from a state title.
The quarterfinal round will begin on Friday night, and conclude on Saturday across the Keystone state.
Friday
Boys 5A - Exeter vs. Peters Township, 6 PM at Bald Eagle Area
Boys 4A - ACCHS vs. Eastern York, 7:30 PM at the Geigle Complex
Girls 2A - Faith Christian vs. Montrose, 7 PM at Exeter Township
Saturday
BOYS 6A
Spring-Ford vs. State College, 1:00 PM at Mechanicsburg
Reading vs. New Castle, 2:00 PM at Altoona
Parkland vs. Roman Catholic, 4:30 PM at Norristown
BOYS 3A - Executive vs. West Catholic, 1:00 PM at Schuylkill Valley
GIRLS 5A - Becahi vs. WC Rustin, 3:00 PM at Schuylkill Valley
GIRLS 4A
Wyomissing vs. North Catholic - 2:00 at Bald Eagle Area
ACCHS vs. Lansdale Catholic - 3:00 at Governor Mifflin Intermediate