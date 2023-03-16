PIAA Logo

The second round of the PIAA basketball tournaments has wrapped up, and the times and sites of the quarterfinals have been announced. Several local teams are still alive in their respective brackets, three wins from a state title. 

The quarterfinal round will begin on Friday night, and conclude on Saturday across the Keystone state. 

Friday

Boys 5A - Exeter vs. Peters Township, 6 PM at Bald Eagle Area

Boys 4A - ACCHS vs. Eastern York, 7:30 PM at the Geigle Complex

Girls 2A - Faith Christian vs. Montrose, 7 PM at Exeter Township

Saturday

BOYS 6A

Spring-Ford vs. State College, 1:00 PM at Mechanicsburg

Reading vs. New Castle, 2:00 PM at Altoona

Parkland vs. Roman Catholic, 4:30 PM at Norristown

BOYS 3A - Executive vs. West Catholic, 1:00 PM at Schuylkill Valley

GIRLS 5A - Becahi vs. WC Rustin, 3:00 PM at Schuylkill Valley

GIRLS 4A

Wyomissing vs. North Catholic - 2:00 at Bald Eagle Area

ACCHS vs. Lansdale Catholic - 3:00 at Governor Mifflin Intermediate