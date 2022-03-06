The PIAA released on Sunday the pairings and sites for the opening round of the state tournament. Below is a list of matchups by classification.
Tuesday, March 8
5A boys
Exeter at Chester, 7 pm
Marple Newtown at Pottsville, 7 pm
North Pocono at East Stroudsburg South, 7:30 pm
4A boys
South Philadelphia at Becahi, 7 pm
Central Catholic at West Philadelphia, 7:30 pm
Cardinal O'Hara at Wilson, 7 pm
Archbishop Carroll at Berks Catholic, 7 pm
6A girls
Garnet Valley at Northampton, 7 pm
Great Valley at Parkland, 7 pm
Nazareth at Spring-Ford, 7 pm
Easton at Souderton, 7 pm
3A girls
Martin Luther King at Palmerton, 7 pm
Executive Education v Imhotep Charter at Archbishop Wood, 6 pm
Wednesday, March 9
6A boys
Abington at Pocono Mtn West, 7 pm
Penn Wood at Parkland, 7 pm
Downingtown West at Reading, 7 pm
Northampton at Methacton, 7 pm
3A boys
Notre Dame GP at Math Civics and Sciences, 5:30 pm
String Theory at Executive Education, 7 pm
Tulpehocken v West Catholic Prep at Bonner Prendergast, 7:30 pm
2A boys
Antietam v Holy Cross at Lackawanna College, 7 pm
5A girls
Greencastle at Becahi, 7 pm
Pittston Area at Bangor, 7 pm
4A girls
Freire Charter at Jim Thorpe, 7 pm
Lake Lehman at Berks Catholic, 7 pm
Central Catholic at Milton Area, 7:30 pm
North Schuylkill at Scranton Prep, 7 pm