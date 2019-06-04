PIAA releases sites, times for quarterfinal baseball, softball games

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The PIAA released the start times and host sites for all the quarterfinal baseball and softball playoff games on Thursday. After Monday's opening round a few teams remain in the tournament from the Lehigh Valley area.

Parkland softball will take on Spring-Ford at Moravian College in a 6A softball quarterfinal. The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

In 3A baseball, Notre Dame Green Pond will play Wyoming Seminary at Pottsville Area High School. First pitch for that contest is set for noon.

Also, Northern Lehigh will play Susquenita at 6 p.m. at Lyons Field.

Click here to view all the updated brackets.