Sports

PIAA releases sites, times for quarterfinal baseball, softball games

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 07:03 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 07:03 PM EDT

PIAA releases sites, times for quarterfinal baseball, softball games

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The PIAA released the start times and host sites for all the quarterfinal baseball and softball playoff games on Thursday. After Monday's opening round a few teams remain in the tournament from the Lehigh Valley area.

Parkland softball will take on Spring-Ford at Moravian College in a 6A softball quarterfinal. The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

In 3A baseball, Notre Dame Green Pond will play Wyoming Seminary at Pottsville Area High School. First pitch for that contest is set for noon.

Also, Northern Lehigh will play Susquenita at 6 p.m. at Lyons Field.

Click here to view all the updated brackets.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

McCutchen tears ACL, out for season

McCutchen tears ACL, out for season

Phillies promote Haseley to big leagues

Phillies promote Haseley to big leagues

Mariners select Lehigh's Levi Stoudt in MLB Draft

Mariners select Lehigh's Levi Stoudt in MLB Draft

Phillies make several selections on Day 2 of MLB Draft

New Phillies make several selections on Day 2 of MLB Draft

Pigs blow lead, fall to PawSox

Pigs blow lead, fall to PawSox

Wilson baseball preps for PIAA quarterfinals

Wilson baseball preps for PIAA quarterfinals

NL softball faces Susquenita in PIAA quarterfinals

Updated NL softball faces Susquenita in PIAA quarterfinals

PIAA releases sites, times for quarterfinal baseball, softball games

New PIAA releases sites, times for quarterfinal baseball, softball games

Federer, Nadal to meet at French Open for first time since 2011
Getty Images

Federer, Nadal to meet at French Open for first time since 2011

Kawhi Leonard sues Nike over his personal logo
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard sues Nike over his personal logo