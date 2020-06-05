MECHANICSBURG, Pa. - The PIAA released a statement on Friday regarding the potential of returning to play, with voluntary off-season workouts this summer for student-athletes. The organization recognized the "desire" of student-athletes to get back to playing organized sports, but noted there is not clearance as of yet for state officials.
In the news release, the PIAA noted that it is working with Governor Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania's Department of Education to create guidelines for returning to play. That guidance is expected to be released "in the near future."
“In anticipation of PDE guidance being issued soon, schools need to be assessing appropriate return to play protocols for them to be able to open up their campuses," PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi said in a statement.
PIAA sanctioned play and related activities have been on hold since March when the coronavirus outbreak began in the U.S. It forced the cancellation of remaining winter sports championships as well as the entire spring sports season.