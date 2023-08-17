OLEY, Pa. - The Oley Valley field hockey team was dynamic in 2022, a 23-4-1 record while collecting County and District 3 silver medals and reaching the final four of the PIAA playoffs. That's the motivating part for this experienced squad.
Six players graduated, but an even larger senior class takes their place with an improving group of underclassmen to supplement the rest of the varsity roster. That is the recipe for yet another contender hitting the field this fall.
"We have a lot of good talent coming up," said senior Morgan Snyder. "I think were going to be able to build off our play from last year and become even better."
A couple of scrimmages on tap before the Lynx open the season at home on August 31 against Great Valley.