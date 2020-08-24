READING, Pa. - Following a two-week delay statewide, Monday marked the first official day of practice for fall sports across Pennsylvania. High school student-athletes in girls' tennis, cross country, and golf getting to that next step before the start of the regular season.
Among the teams eager and excited on the first day was the Berks Catholic golf team. The reigning county champions return five golfers from last year's squad that earned the AAA title. That team also went on to compete in the District 3 championship.
The players were uncertain just days ago, as the PIAA officially made their decision on Friday regarding the 2020 fall sports season, but they are happy to be together and prepare to compete this fall.