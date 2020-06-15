The PIAA took another step towards reducing the amount of weight classes in wrestling when the organization's Board of Directors voted to pass a measure that would have 13 weight class starting with the 2020-21 season.
The vote was unanimous on its second reading on Monday. If the proposed change passes on a third reading during their meeting in July, it will be put into effect for the upcoming campaign.
The PIAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee has backed the proposal from a health and safety standpoint.