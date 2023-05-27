The PIAA Track and Field Championships continued on Saturday and local competitors delivered some stellar performances at Shippensburg University.
Among the regional athletes earning gold medals on the final day of competition, were Pen Argyl's Gian Greggo in the shot put, Emmaus Kyle Moore in the long jump and Palmerton's Nataly Walters in the triple jump.
Saturday's results
2A Girls 3200M Run
Addie Cohen - Wyomissing - 3rd
3A Boys 110M Hurdles
Andrew Beers - Parkland - 6th
Jack Sanchez Cuesta - Dieruff - 8th
2A Girls 100m Dash
Kaila O'Connor - Jim Thorpe - 2nd
Viktorya Luckenbach - Pine Grove - 3rd
3A Boys 100m Dash
Dylan Simon - Parkland - 8th
2A Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
Notre Dame GP - 4th
3A Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
Parkland - 5th
2A Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
Pine Grove - 5th
3A Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
Parkland - 5th
2A Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
Wyomissing - 3rd
3A Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
Emmaus - 4th
Parkland - 5th
2A Girls 400 Meter Dash
Janiyah Ross - Notre Dame GP - 5th
2A Boys 400 Meter Dash
Michael Stank - Nativity BVM - 3rd
Alec Miner - Notre Dame GP - 8th
3A Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
Maggie Scalzo - Easton - 4th
3A Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
Andrew Beers - Parkland - 4th
Otani Ekpe - Quakertown - 5th
2A Girls 800 Meter Run
Lauren Bower - Notre Dame GP - 8th
2A Boys 800 Meter Run
Ridge Snyder - Jim Thorpe - 4th
3A Boys 800 Meter Run
Liam Davis - East Stroudsburg South - 8th
2A Girls 200 Meter Dash
Viktorya Luckenbach - Pine Grove - 1st
Kaila O'Connor - Jim Thorpe - 4th
2A Boys 200 Meter Dash
Adam Petersen - Brandywine Heights - 7th
2A Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
Notre Dame GP - 4th
2A Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
Palisades - 3rd
Nativity BVM - 4th
Jim Thorpe - 6th
3A Girls High Jump
Julia Rosenberger - Berks Catholic - 8th
3A Boys Long Jump
Kyle Moore - Emmaus - 1st
3A Girls Triple Jump
Nataly Walters - Palmerton - 1st
3A Girls Javelin Throw
Rosalind Gergely - Blue Mountain - 1st
Julia Pinter - Bangor - 5th
2A Boys Pole Vault
Taylor LaBarre - Pen Argyl - 3rd
2A Boys Shot Put
Gian Greggo - Pen Argyl - 1st
Clark Gulycz - Central Catholic - 2nd
Max Tipton - Wyomissing - 7th
3A Boys High Jump
Tyrone Chambers - North Schuylkill - 2nd
Robert Allen - Southern Lehigh - 5th
3A Boys Discus Throw
Aiden Raub - Stroudsburg - 6th
Friday's results
3A Boys Pole Vault
Andrew Brinker - Stroudsburg - 4th
3A Boys Triple Jump
Jared Hess - Pennridge - 3rd
Kevin Polonia - Stroudsburg - 5th
3A Boys Shot Put
Brady Mider - Berks Catholic 1st
Logan Wegman - Exeter - 5th
2A Boys Discus Throw
Gian Greggo - Pen Argyl - 4th
2A Boys 1600M
Thomas Smigo - Palisades - 1st
2A Boys Javelin
Collin Niedrowski - Wyomissing - 6th
2A Boys Long Jump
Taylor LaBarre - Pen Argyl - 3rd
2A Girls Long Jump
Nataly Walters - Palmerton - 1st
Faith Yost - Northwestern - 8th
2A Girls High Jump
Faith Yost - Northwestern - 1st
Paige Casterline - Palisades - 4th
Emma Snyder - Palmerton - 5th
2A Girls 1600M Run
Addie Cohen - Wyomissing - 2nd