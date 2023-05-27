PIAA Logo

The PIAA Track and Field Championships continued on Saturday and local competitors delivered some stellar performances at Shippensburg University.

Among the regional athletes earning gold medals on the final day of competition, were Pen Argyl's Gian Greggo in the shot put, Emmaus Kyle Moore in the long jump and Palmerton's Nataly Walters in the triple jump.

Saturday's results

2A Girls 3200M Run

Addie Cohen - Wyomissing - 3rd

3A Boys 110M Hurdles

Andrew Beers - Parkland - 6th

Jack Sanchez Cuesta - Dieruff - 8th

2A Girls 100m Dash

Kaila O'Connor - Jim Thorpe - 2nd

Viktorya Luckenbach - Pine Grove - 3rd

3A Boys 100m Dash

Dylan Simon - Parkland - 8th

2A Girls 4x800 Meter Relay

Notre Dame GP - 4th

3A Girls 4x800 Meter Relay

Parkland - 5th

2A Girls 4x100 Meter Relay

Pine Grove - 5th

3A Girls 4x100 Meter Relay

Parkland - 5th

2A Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

Wyomissing - 3rd

3A Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

Emmaus - 4th

Parkland - 5th

2A Girls 400 Meter Dash

Janiyah Ross - Notre Dame GP - 5th

2A Boys 400 Meter Dash

Michael Stank - Nativity BVM - 3rd

Alec Miner - Notre Dame GP - 8th

3A Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

Maggie Scalzo - Easton - 4th

3A Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

Andrew Beers - Parkland - 4th

Otani Ekpe - Quakertown - 5th

2A Girls 800 Meter Run

Lauren Bower - Notre Dame GP - 8th

2A Boys 800 Meter Run

Ridge Snyder - Jim Thorpe - 4th

3A Boys 800 Meter Run

Liam Davis - East Stroudsburg South - 8th

2A Girls 200 Meter Dash

Viktorya Luckenbach - Pine Grove - 1st

Kaila O'Connor - Jim Thorpe - 4th

2A Boys 200 Meter Dash

Adam Petersen - Brandywine Heights - 7th

2A Girls 4x400 Meter Relay

Notre Dame GP - 4th

2A Boys 4x400 Meter Relay

Palisades - 3rd

Nativity BVM - 4th

Jim Thorpe - 6th

3A Girls High Jump

Julia Rosenberger - Berks Catholic - 8th

3A Boys Long Jump

Kyle Moore - Emmaus - 1st

3A Girls Triple Jump

Nataly Walters - Palmerton - 1st

3A Girls Javelin Throw

Rosalind Gergely - Blue Mountain - 1st

Julia Pinter - Bangor - 5th

2A Boys Pole Vault

Taylor LaBarre - Pen Argyl - 3rd

2A Boys Shot Put

Gian Greggo - Pen Argyl - 1st

Clark Gulycz - Central Catholic - 2nd

Max Tipton - Wyomissing - 7th

3A Boys High Jump

Tyrone Chambers - North Schuylkill - 2nd

Robert Allen - Southern Lehigh - 5th

3A Boys Discus Throw

Aiden Raub - Stroudsburg - 6th

Friday's results

3A Boys Pole Vault

Andrew Brinker - Stroudsburg - 4th

3A Boys Triple Jump

Jared Hess - Pennridge - 3rd

Kevin Polonia - Stroudsburg - 5th

3A Boys Shot Put

Brady Mider - Berks Catholic 1st

Logan Wegman - Exeter - 5th

2A Boys Discus Throw

Gian Greggo - Pen Argyl - 4th

2A Boys 1600M

Thomas Smigo - Palisades - 1st

2A Boys Javelin   

Collin Niedrowski - Wyomissing - 6th

2A Boys Long Jump

Taylor LaBarre - Pen Argyl - 3rd

2A Girls Long Jump

Nataly Walters - Palmerton - 1st

Faith Yost - Northwestern - 8th

2A Girls High Jump

Faith Yost - Northwestern - 1st

Paige Casterline - Palisades - 4th

Emma Snyder - Palmerton - 5th

2A Girls 1600M Run

Addie Cohen - Wyomissing - 2nd