The PIAA Track and Field Championships took center stage on Friday afternoon. Plenty of local competitors taking aim at PIAA gold, silver and bronze.
Several regional athletes will be bringing home gold medals, including multiple from the Colonial League. Thomas Smigo from Palisades with a win in the 1600M, Nataly Walters from Palmerton took home the girls Long Jump title and Faith Yost from Northwestern captured the girls High Jump title.
From Berks County, Brady Mider from Berks Catholic captured PIAA gold in the Shot Put.
Full list of competitors placements
3A Boys Pole Vault:
Andrew Brinker - Stroudsburg - 4th
3A Boys Triple Jump:
Jared Hess - Pennridge - 3rd
Kevin Polonia - Stroudsburg - 5th
3A Boys Shot Put
Brady Mider - Berks Catholic 1st
Logan Wegman - Exeter - 5th
2A Boys Discus Throw:
Gian Greggo - Pen Argyl - 4th
2A Boys 1600M:
Thomas Smigo - Palisades - 1st
2A Boys Javelin
Collin Niedrowski - Wyomissing - 6th
2A Boys Long Jump
Taylor LaBarre - Pen Argyl - 3rd
2A Girls Long Jump:
Nataly Walters - Palmerton - 1st
Faith Yost - Northwestern - 8th
2A Girls High Jump:
Faith Yost - Northwestern - 1st
Paige Casterline - Palisades - 4th
Emma Snyder - Palmerton - 5th
2A Girls 1600M Run
Addie Cohen - Wyomissing - 2nd