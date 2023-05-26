PIAA Logo

The PIAA Track and Field Championships took center stage on Friday afternoon. Plenty of local competitors taking aim at PIAA gold, silver and bronze. 

Several regional athletes will be bringing home gold medals, including multiple from the Colonial League. Thomas Smigo from Palisades with a win in the 1600M, Nataly Walters from Palmerton took home the girls Long Jump title and Faith Yost from Northwestern captured the girls High Jump title. 

From Berks County, Brady Mider from Berks Catholic captured PIAA gold in the Shot Put. 

Full list of competitors placements

3A Boys Pole Vault:

Andrew Brinker - Stroudsburg - 4th

3A Boys Triple Jump:

Jared Hess - Pennridge - 3rd

Kevin Polonia - Stroudsburg - 5th

3A Boys Shot Put

Brady Mider - Berks Catholic 1st

Logan Wegman - Exeter - 5th

2A Boys Discus Throw:

Gian Greggo - Pen Argyl - 4th

2A Boys 1600M:

Thomas Smigo - Palisades - 1st

2A Boys Javelin   

Collin Niedrowski - Wyomissing - 6th

2A Boys Long Jump

Taylor LaBarre - Pen Argyl - 3rd

2A Girls Long Jump:

Nataly Walters - Palmerton - 1st

Faith Yost - Northwestern - 8th

2A Girls High Jump:

Faith Yost - Northwestern - 1st

Paige Casterline - Palisades - 4th

Emma Snyder - Palmerton - 5th

2A Girls 1600M Run

Addie Cohen - Wyomissing - 2nd