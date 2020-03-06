HERSHEY, Pa. - The 2020 PIAA individual wrestling tournament continued into the quarterfinals on Friday at the Giant Center. Several wrestlers from District 11 at the 3A and 2A levels were in action competing for spots in the state semifinals.
At the 3A level, Easton's Braxton Fries-Apello, Stroudsburg's Patrick Noonan, and Northampton's Jagger Condomitti were among the wrestlers moving on to the next round with wins.
The quarterfinals in the 2A brackets were on Friday morning. The semifinals are set for Friday night. In total, five Notre Dame Green Pond grapplers advanced as well as two wrestlers from Saucon Valley and one from Wilson.