LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - The PIAA wrestling tournament starts tomorrow for several area teams. Those teams who claimed District titles this weekend will get some more rest before hitting the mat.
To see the upcoming opening round matchups, see the full schedule below.
Monday (Prelim round)
3A
Bethlehem Catholic vs. Chambersburg 7:30 @ Catasauqua (winner vs. Williamsport on Thursday
2A
Notre Dame GP vs. West Perry 6 @ Catasauqua (winner vs. Reynolds on Thursday)
Thursday 1st round (Hershey, PA)
3A
Spring Ford vs. Delaware Valley
Nazareth v Archbishop Ryan/Garnet Valley winner
Quakertown v Cathedral Prep
2A
Hamburg v Westmont Hilltop/General McLane winner
Saucon Valley vs. Line Mountain