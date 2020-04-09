BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Catholic girls' basketball team wanted to keep their undefeated record intact once they got to the last few games of the regular season and carry that all the way through into a state title. They got to accomplish some of that.
The PIAA announced on Thursday the cancellation of the remaining winter sports championships and the entire 2020 spring sports season, which brought the Golden Hawks' campaign for a PIAA crown to a close.
In addition to Bethlehem Catholic, their fellow EPC teams, Nazareth and Freedom also were still in the mix for state gold when play was suspended indefinitely last month due to the growing coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. All three teams see their seasons end with wins in the state playoffs, but not with titles.
It is an abrupt ending for the Bethlehem Catholic seniors, but they still leave as decorated contributors to the program. The outgoing members won four EPC, four District 11 championships, and two PIAA titles during their high school careers.