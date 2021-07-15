TRENTON, N.J. - The Buffalo Bisons earned a 6-5 walk-off win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday night. The loss dropped the Pigs to 26-36, the farthest below .500 the team has been this season.
After building an early 4-0 lead, the IronPigs battled back to tie the game 5-5 in the eighth inning. In the bottom of the ninth, Buffalo's Kevin Smith hit a walk-off RBI Double to give the Bisons (36-24) the win.
Down 4-0 in the fourth frame, a Mickey Moniak two-run home run got the scoring started for the IronPigs. In the home half of the fourth the Bisons responded with one more run to extend the lead to 5-2.
The Pigs rallied more from there with a two-run home run in the sixth inning from Darick Hall and then an RBI bunt single in the eighth by Tyler Heineman.
Ramon Rosso suffered the loss. for the IronPigs on the mound. Mark Appel started the game.
The two teams are slated to play on Friday at 7 p.m.