ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Rochester Red Wings 7-2 on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park. With the victory the Pigs won the season-opening series and improved to 4-1 this year.
Lehigh Valley built an early 6-0 lead through the first four innings of play. The team went on to hold that advantage to earn the win.
Christopher Sanchez pitched four innings for the Pigs, but Ethan Evanko made his Triple-A debut and earned the win. Bryan Mitchell recorded the save.
The two teams are set to wrap up the series on Sunday at 1:35 p.m.