ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 10-8 on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park. The teams combined for 23 hits in the slugfest.
The IronPigs jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the game before the RailRiders scored three runs in the fifth, but that was answered with three more runs for the Pigs in the home half of that frame.
Scranton scored twice in the top of the ninth, but their comeback effort fell short.
Adam Haseley went 2-5 with one run scored and four RBI in the winning effort for Lehigh Valley.
The two teams are set to play a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game of the twinbill is set to begin at 4:05 p.m.